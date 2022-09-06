449 vehicles pass through OVI checkpoint in Springfield

An OVI checkpoint in Springfield over the Labor Day weekend resulted in one traffic citation and no arrests.
The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, with the assistance of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Combined Health District, and the Ohio Department of Transportation, conducted an OVI checkpoint Friday night from 7-9 p.m. on U.S. Route 40 and U.S. Route 68, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) press release.
Officers made contact with 449 vehicles during the event. Two vehicles were diverted to the secondary location, according to OSHP.
The OVI checkpoint and saturation patrols are funded by fines from impaired drivers and other federal funding, according to the release.
The Springfield Post said its goal is to make motorists more aware of the prevalence of impaired driving, to help bring about a reduction in the number of alcohol- and drug-related crashes, and to deter impaired drivers.
Last year, 12 traffic fatalities were reported over Labor Day weekend in Ohio, one occurring in neighboring Greene County. 357 traffic incidents – ranging from OVIs to safety belt violations and more – were reported in Clark County from Sept. 3-6 last year, according to OSHP.
About the Author