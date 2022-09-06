449 vehicles pass through OVI checkpoint in Springfield

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, with the assistance of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Combined Health District, and the Ohio Department of Transportation, conducted an OVI checkpoint Friday night from 7-9 p.m. on U.S. Route 40 and U.S. Route 68, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) press release.

Officers made contact with 449 vehicles during the event. Two vehicles were diverted to the secondary location, according to OSHP.