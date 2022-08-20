$350K award will help Springfield nonprofit expand health initiatives

Work funded through ODH the foundation’s Mental Health and the Church campaign, which equips faith leaders to have conversations with their congregation members about mental health, and its collaboration with the “Celebrate Simunye” group, among other activities related to “wellness,” “wholeness” and “oneness,” Wilmann said.

“Simunye” means “We are One” in Zulu, and the group focuses on building multi-ethnic relationships in the community. The group, led by local pastors, also focuses on reconciliation and unity.

“When people are connected and relationships are healed, we’re going to see, ‘Wow, that’s trickled up,’” she said.

Many Ohioans experience poorer health outcomes and live shorter lives because of the community conditions in which they live. Public health funding in the state has been largely limited to addressing gaps in quality healthcare and health education, ODH said.

This funding pool seeks to address those community conditions beyond healthcare access and health education alone, to include options for making positive health decisions, and systems that shape the conditions of daily life, ODH said.

The Nehemiah Foundation will host its Case for Community Summit, where people will voice their concerns for the wellness of the community and work toward drafting solutions, on Sept. 9 at Springfield City Hall.

Two other organizations in the Miami Valley were awarded ODH funding: Dayton Children’s Hospital and the Safety Council of Southwestern Ohio in Butler, according to ODH.