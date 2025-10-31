35-year-old man dead following stabbing, Springfield police seek tips

When they arrived, they found 35-year-old Quintez J. Hubert on the living room floor in what appeared to be his own blood, according to a Springfield Police Division incident report.

He was bleeding severely with multiple apparent stabbing wounds. Hubert was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or video footage that could be related to the stabbing should call 937-324-7716. Information can be submitted anonymously at spdtip@springfieldohio.gov.