3 vying for 2 seats on Springfield school board

Currently on the board are Joan Elder, Jamie Callan and Peg Foley, whose terms end at the end of 2027.

Carol Dunlap

Dunlap, the current board president elected in 2017 and 2021, retired from the Springfield school district in 2016 after serving 19 years as middle school math teacher, math curriculum coach, student support facilitator and high school principal. She’s seeking re-election “to help ensure every student has access to a high-quality education in a safe, supportive environment,” she said.

Dunlap wants to advocate for students and to support teachers and staff, while also promoting transparency and responsible decision-making, Dunlap said.

“I have dedicated my career to putting students first. Every decision I made is guided by one priority: ensuring our children receive the best education possible. I bring a deep understanding of classrooms, a strong commitment to families and a proven record of service to the community,” she said.

She also wants to strengthen opportunities for students and keep the schools moving forward, she said.

If elected, Dunlap said her priorities will be student success by expanding and building on academic, career and mental health opportunities; support for teachers and staff by providing professional development and needed resources; and community engagement by increasing transparency, communication and partnerships.

“I care deeply about our community and want every child in Springfield to have the opportunity to succeed. I will listen, work together with families, educators and neighbors, and (will) make decisions that strengthen both our schools and our community as a whole,” she said.

Dunlap has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the Ohio State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Dayton.

Susan Samuels

Samuels retired after 47 years from the Springfield school district, where she was a school administrator, counselor and teacher, before she was a counselor at the OIC for five years serving city and county students.

She is seeking election to bolster parent, community, staff and student involvement and improve student achievement. She said her 52 years of experience will help her use her skills to “foster a positive and productive learning environment.”

“My most fulfilling job as an educator has been the role of an advocate for students, staff and parents. I will continue to be a voice for what is in their best interest serving the whole child mentally, physically and emotionally, and voice any concerns of our stakeholders (students, staff and parents),” she said. If elected, her priorities will be instruction to improve the district report card, educational opportunities for the diverse student population and student safety, she said. She will address these by being a listener and spokesperson.

“Transparency is key to inform and provide all with opportunities for input in all areas of education, including fiscal responsibility,” she said.

Samuels graduated from Springfield South High School and earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education from Wright State University. She previously served as president of the Springfield Administrators and Supervisors Organization and sat on the boards of the National Trail Parks and Recreation District and the Department of Job and Family Services.

Stephanie Stephens

Stephens, a current school board member and care coordinator at Choices CCS who has worked with children and families since 1996, said she’s seeking re-election because she has a passion for working with and advocating for under served families.

She said she believes in being proactive rather than reactive, and that her perspective adds value to the board. She emphasized the importance of considering all aspects of children’s lives when advocating for them, and said that being active in the community helps her connect with and build rapport with the students she was elected to serve.

If elected, Stephens’ priorities will be working to increase the district report card grade, collaborating with staff and families, and figuring out what they can do to better the district and community, she said. She will address these by being present in the community and building a rapport with community members so they feel comfortable reaching out if needs are not being met.

Stephens said she believes she’d be a great candidate to continue to advocate for children and families, and brings a prevention, mental health and trauma informed background to the board.