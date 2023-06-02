3 taken to hospital after crash in Springfield

Three people were transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center on Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash that left one of the SUVs involved on its top with two people trapped.
The crash happened on West Main Street at North Lowry Avenue about 1:10 p.m.
The injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to Springfield Fire Rescue Division personnel.
The two SUVs collided and the two occupants of one vehicle had to be rescued after it overturned.
A person in the second vehicle also was injured and transported for treatment.
The crash closed West Main Street to traffic, and a section of South Lowry was blocked.
