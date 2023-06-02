BreakingNews
3 taken to hospital after crash in Springfield
3 taken to hospital after crash in Springfield

Three people were transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center on Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash that left one of the SUVs involved on its top with two people trapped.

The crash happened on West Main Street at North Lowry Avenue about 1:10 p.m.

The injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to Springfield Fire Rescue Division personnel.

The two SUVs collided and the two occupants of one vehicle had to be rescued after it overturned.

A person in the second vehicle also was injured and transported for treatment.

The crash closed West Main Street to traffic, and a section of South Lowry was blocked.

About the Author

Ben McLaughlin

Ben McLaughlin is editor of the Springfield News-Sun and has been a journalist for more than three decades, including more than two decades with the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News.

