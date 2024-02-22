BreakingNews
3 departments battle Clark County house fire

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
3 minutes ago
A Thursday afternoon house fire in Harmony Twp. drew response from three Clark County fire departments and extensively damaged the house.

The fire was reported in the 10000 block of Plattsburg Road.

Firefighters said flames were coming through the roof of the house upon their arrival.

Residents were still in the house when the fire first was reported, but firefighters said residents were out and safe shortly after arrival.

Harmony, Springfield and Madison township fire departments all responded to fight the fire. Firefighters battled pouring rain as well as the smoke and flames.

Fire had consumed about half of the house.

Plattsburg Road was blocked in the area.

