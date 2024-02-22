3 departments battle Clark County house fire

Firefighters said flames were coming through the roof of the house upon their arrival.

Residents were still in the house when the fire first was reported, but firefighters said residents were out and safe shortly after arrival.

Harmony, Springfield and Madison township fire departments all responded to fight the fire. Firefighters battled pouring rain as well as the smoke and flames.

Fire had consumed about half of the house.

Plattsburg Road was blocked in the area.