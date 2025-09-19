2023 Springfield murder conviction overturned on appeal

On Aug. 2, 2023, Springfield police responded to North Spring and East North streets regarding a traffic accident and gunshots heard in the area. Rakeem Ford, 32, was found in a parking lot near 150 N. Limestone St., the Springfield post office.

According to an affidavit to obtain a search warrant in Franklin County, traffic camera footage in Springfield showed the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox open the window before shooting several times at Ford’s Nissan Altima and driving off.

According to the affidavit, Ford fled from his car after it crashed and “went down” in the parking lot behind the post office. The Chevrolet Equinox followed him into the lot, and shell casings and a piece of the car’s front bumper were found at the scene.

Ford died of his injuries at the hospital, according to the affidavit.

Fleming had been shot on July 5 on West Main Street, according to the affidavit. He was transported to Mercy Health - Springfield and throughout the course of the investigation, he posted on Snapchat that he would “seek revenge,” according to the document.

Fleming is believed to be the driver of the Chevrolet on Aug. 2 after review of video footage showed a matching windshield sticker, a missing front license plate and damaged front bumper matching the car that took him home from the hospital when he was shot in July and the car seen in Ford’s shooting.