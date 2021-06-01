2021 high school graduates: What was your experience during your senior year navigating COVID-19?

Many seniors who are graduating high school this year had their ups and downs navigating through the coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic was ongoing when students started their senior year in late 2020.
Are you one of these students?
What was your senior year of high school like? What lies ahead for you? How has COVID-19 changed (or didn’t) your outlook? What have you learned over the last year during these difficult times? What has been your ups and downs of getting through the year of a pandemic? What were your issues and struggles? What were your accomplishments?
The Springfield News-Sun wants to know your experiences during your senior year of high school during the coronavirus pandemic.
Please take the time to fill out the survey below. We might use your response in a story.