2 Springfield men injured in crash involving semi in Clark County
2 Springfield men injured in crash involving semi in Clark County

1 hour ago

Two Springfield men were injured late Thursday night in a crash involving a semi in Clark County.

Preliminary investigation shows that Westly T. Baughman, 19, of Springfield, was headed east just before 10:30 p.m. on West Jackson Road when he failed to yield from a stop sign and pulled into the path of a commercial tractor-trailer driven by Dwight A. Newland, 63, of Circleville, that was headed south on state Route 72, according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Baughman and his passenger, 18-year-old Eliot L. Stevens, also from Springfield, were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where Stevens was transferred by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Pitchin, Springfield Twp., Husted Twp. and Miami Twp. fire departments assisted at the scene.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
