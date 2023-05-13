X

2 Springfield High School clubs recognized at state level for success

Two of Springfield High School’s extracurricular clubs — Moot Court and E-Sports Teams — have been recognized at the state level for their recent successes.

The Moot Court Team won its fourth state championship in Columbus this month at the OCLRE Moot Court Competition.

Moot Court, which focuses on the appellate court process, is designed to provide students the opportunity to present a simulated oral argument and respond to questions by a panel of volunteer judges.

The team is made up of many of the same members of the Mock Trial Team, which also had a successful season, finishing in the top eight teams in Ohio earlier this year.

Part of the E-Sports Team that’s been playing the video game Valorant will head to the University of Akron on May 20-21 for the E-Sports Ohio State Playoff matches. This competition, sponsored by the OHSAA, is attended by many scouts looking to recruit college e-sports players.

This is the first year the E-Sports Team has existed at the high school.

“With the rise of the overall e-sports industry, coupled with the team’s success this year, it appears certain that e-sports’ popularity at Springfield High School will only continue to grow in the coming years,” district officials said.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

