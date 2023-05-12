Nearly 270 students to graduate during Wittenberg commencement

A baccalaureate service, planned and led by members of the senior class and Pastor Tracy Paschke-Johannes, will be held starting at 4 p.m. today in the Weaver Chapel. The service, an academic and religious tradition that celebrates the upcoming commencement activities, will last an hour and offers seniors an opportunity to reflect on their time at the college and “look to faith” as they begin the next step in their journey.

The service will

be livestreamed on the Wittenberg Facebook page.

Commencement Hollow opens at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and all guests must be seated by 11 a.m. About 3,000 chairs will be set up, but visitors can bring their own chairs or blankets.

If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will take place in the Pam Evans Smith Area in the Health, Wellness & Athletics (HWA) Complex. Tickets are required for an indoor ceremony and have already been distributed to the graduates.

The Myers Hall bell will toll 15 times at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and again at 10 a.m. to notify the campus that the ceremony will be held in its intended outdoor location at the scheduled time. If the bell does not ring, that will be a signal that the ceremony will take place inside at the arena.

If you cannot attend in person, you can watch online on the Tiger Sports Network YouTube page at www.youtube.com/channel/UC5OiQ9Jq6jptNpq_kgLI6gQ.

For more information on commencement exercises, parking and more, visit www.wittenberg.edu/news/05-11-23/hats-class-2023, www.wittenberg.edu/about/directions, and www.wittenberg.edu/administration/commencement.