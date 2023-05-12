Nearly 270 students to graduate during Wittenberg commencement

Wittenberg University will host its 173rd commencement ceremony on Saturday, with 270 students expected to cross the stage.
The ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. in Commencement Hollow, located between West Campus Drive and West Ward Street.
Those addressing the graduates at the ceremony include Wittenberg President Michael Frandsen; keynote speaker Albert Bryan Jr., class of 1989 and governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands; Laurice Moore, class of 1995 and president of the university’s alumni association; and class president Haley Eckhert, a psychology and business management double major from Columbus.
After the ceremony, the university will host a post-reception in honor of the class along Alumni Way, where graduates will retrieve their diplomas. All family members are invited, and faculty and staff will be present. If there is rain, the event will be held in the 1929 Gymnasium.
Members of the graduating class will also debut the inaugural green-and-gold philanthropy cord to recognize the generosity of giving back to the community.
A baccalaureate service, planned and led by members of the senior class and Pastor Tracy Paschke-Johannes, will be held starting at 4 p.m. today in the Weaver Chapel. The service, an academic and religious tradition that celebrates the upcoming commencement activities, will last an hour and offers seniors an opportunity to reflect on their time at the college and “look to faith” as they begin the next step in their journey.
The service will
be livestreamed on the Wittenberg Facebook page.
Commencement Hollow opens at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and all guests must be seated by 11 a.m. About 3,000 chairs will be set up, but visitors can bring their own chairs or blankets.
If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will take place in the Pam Evans Smith Area in the Health, Wellness & Athletics (HWA) Complex. Tickets are required for an indoor ceremony and have already been distributed to the graduates.
The Myers Hall bell will toll 15 times at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and again at 10 a.m. to notify the campus that the ceremony will be held in its intended outdoor location at the scheduled time. If the bell does not ring, that will be a signal that the ceremony will take place inside at the arena.
If you cannot attend in person, you can watch online on the Tiger Sports Network YouTube page at www.youtube.com/channel/UC5OiQ9Jq6jptNpq_kgLI6gQ.
For more information on commencement exercises, parking and more, visit www.wittenberg.edu/news/05-11-23/hats-class-2023, www.wittenberg.edu/about/directions, and www.wittenberg.edu/administration/commencement.
