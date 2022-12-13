2 charged with skimming credit cards from gas pumps

Garcia and Ochoa were fugitives for about seven months before they returned last week to southwest Ohio and were encountered by law enforcement. Agents said they were staying at a hotel on Miller Lane in Dayton, and followed the defendants to four Home Depot stores and two Target stores in the greater Dayton area.

Agents discovered multiple gift cards and a fraudulent American Express card in their vehicle. Law enforcement searched their hotel room and discovered a magnetic strip reader and writer and a skimming device.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement records show Garcia and Ochoa were ordered removed from the United States in 2019.

The possession of a skimmer device with the intent to defraud is a federal crime they could face up to 15 years in prison.