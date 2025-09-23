2 arrested after hit-and-run that injured juvenile

Two people were arrested and charged after a Sunday traffic crash in which a 15-year-old was seriously injured.
The crash, which happened around 4 p.m. Sunday around North Florence Street and Lagonda Avenue, happened after the teen, driving a dirt bike on the sidewalk, attempted to enter the roadway and did not yield to a gold Toyota Camry. The Toyota struck and seriously injured the teen before the driver fled the scene, although not at fault in the crash, according to a press release from the Springfield Police Division.
The Camry’s driver was Christopher Oliver, 20, and he was arrested Monday on charges of failure to stop after an accident, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, driving under suspension and driving without a valid driver’s license, according to the release. Another person, Michelle Flynn, was also arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official business.
The 15-year-old was transported to Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center before being transferred to Miami Valley Hospital. He is in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.
The crash investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Springfield police at 937-324-7685.
