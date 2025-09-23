2 arrested after hit-and-run that injured juvenile

Two people were arrested and charged after a Sunday traffic crash in which a 15-year-old was seriously injured.

The crash, which happened around 4 p.m. Sunday around North Florence Street and Lagonda Avenue, happened after the teen, driving a dirt bike on the sidewalk, attempted to enter the roadway and did not yield to a gold Toyota Camry. The Toyota struck and seriously injured the teen before the driver fled the scene, although not at fault in the crash, according to a press release from the Springfield Police Division.