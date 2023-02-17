17-year-old charged in Clark State bomb threat

The initial bomb threat report and 911 call came from the Brinkman Educational Center, 100 S. Limestone St.

The threat prompted a police response and investigation at the Brinkman center, as well as at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center near the Kuss Auditorium.

The college was evacuated with help from Springfield police, and all campuses in Springfield, Beavercreek, Xenia and Bellefontaine were closed Thursday and Friday. However, weekend activities will proceed, and the campus is expected to reopen Monday.

Springfield police detectives, Clark State administrators and its security team all worked together to identify the suspect, who was found Thursday with the help of Dayton Police and Dayton Airport Police dogs.

No injuries were reported, and no explosive devices were found.

The incident remains under investigation by Springfield police with the help of the FBI and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Bomb Squad.