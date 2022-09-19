$100K raised at KB&P Financial Partners golf event will support local nonprofits

KB&P Financial Partners hosted its 8th annual Charity Invitational golf outing and hit a milestone for funds raised for local nonprofits.
The financial institution hit a milestone of a collective $100,000 that was raised for local nonprofits from clients, friends of the firm, family and other local businesses in the combined eight years of the event.
The golf outing was Friday at Reid Park Golf Course where there was a short program before tee time to celebrate the raised proceeds. There was also representatives from local charities set up at different holes.
“We noticed a trend in the golf outings we were participating in on a regular basis only benefitting one specific charity or nonprofit organization,” said Eric Powell, partner and Certified Financial Planner with KB&P. “We wanted to figure out a way to have a larger impact and benefit as many good causes as possible, and so, the KB&P Charity Invitational was born.”
All proceeds raised during the annual event over the eight years have benefited local nonprofits, including 17 benefiting nonprofits of this year’s outing, including Tecumseh Council Boy Scouts of America; Clark County Jail Chaplaincy Program; Special Olympics – Clark County; Dayton Children’s Department of Hematology and Oncology; Ducks Unlimited, Encompass Connection Center; H.O.P.E., Junior Achievement of Mad River Region; Leadership Clark County; On-The-Rise; Open Hands Free Food Pantry; Pregnancy Resource Clinic of Clark County; The Salvation Army Springfield Corps; Springfield City Youth Mission; 4 Paws for Ability; OSU Master Gardeners of Clark County Ohio; and TAC – The Abilities Connection.
Each nonprofit will receive a minimum of $375, and goes to support their mission and services provided to the community, said Scott Krizner, KB&P partner and Chartered Financial Consultant. Amounts vary and are based on the personal interests of the golfers, but typically range between $400-$2,500.
Krizner said it feels incredible to be able to raise this money for the local organizations.
“It is a very humbling experience to realize we are an instrument for members of the community to support local organizations and charities, many of which have little name recognition and/or income,” he said. “Thank you to all... who make this whole day possible.”
KB&P Financial Partners, located in Springfield, is a financial planning firm that helps clients “live their life and leave their legacy.” For more information, visit yourfinancialteam.com.
