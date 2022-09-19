$100K raised at KB&P Financial Partners golf event will support local nonprofits

Each nonprofit will receive a minimum of $375, and goes to support their mission and services provided to the community, said Scott Krizner, KB&P partner and Chartered Financial Consultant. Amounts vary and are based on the personal interests of the golfers, but typically range between $400-$2,500.

Krizner said it feels incredible to be able to raise this money for the local organizations.

“It is a very humbling experience to realize we are an instrument for members of the community to support local organizations and charities, many of which have little name recognition and/or income,” he said. “Thank you to all... who make this whole day possible.”

