Women making a difference in Springfield: Jo Alice Blondin

“This is where we started, and this is where we gained so much support,” she said. “So we want to serve throughout our region. The city of Springfield and Clark County are extremely important to our workforce engagements.”

The locations of Clark State, Blondin said, position the college to deeply engage with the area’s “strong legacy manufacturing base” and new developers coming to the region. The college’s proximity to the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the Springfield Air National Guard also add to its workforce appeal, Blondin said.

In addition, the college has also built a strong nursing program over the years, with students working at local health centers and hospitals during their studies. The college expanded its programming to include addiction and integrated treatment services, and the college also received grant funding to implement trauma-informed practices across the college, Blondin said.

“Every person has been touched by addiction, whether it’s through their own family or family member who is addicted, or if they’ve suffered from some kind of substance abuse disorder,” she said. “It is a workforce issue. It’s a health care issue. And it’s an issue of humanity.”

In addition to serving as president of the college, Blondin also serves as the Chair of the Higher Learning Commission Board of Trustees.

One thing Blondin loves about the city is how many people in it want to be involved in moving Springfield forward.

“There’s a collaborative spirit in Springfield that makes doing things out of the box a lot easier,” she said.

