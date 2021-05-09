10 Springfield school essay finalists honored by Ohio attorney general; 2 advance to nationals

Several community members and business leaders volunteered to read each essay and choose the top 10 submissions, the release stated.

“I hope that you see the passion, heart and courage as you read each of their essays,” Superintendent Bob Hill said. “Although they may only be beginning their teen years, I believe we can all learn something from their experiences and unique perspectives.”

An award ceremony was heldTuesday to celebrate the students at the John Legend Theater. It included a presentation of awards to the top 10 students and the two finalists who will advance to a virtual national conference.

Of the top 10 students, Lily Hatton and Corbin Lambert were selected to become Ohio’s ambassadors to the national “Do the Write Thing” conference.