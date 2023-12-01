Woman crossing street killed in morning crash in Springfield Twp.

Explore Springfield embracing underdog role in championship game

A 2012 Chrysler 200 LX, driven by Robenson Louis, 38, from Springfield, was traveling south on Springfield Xenia Road and struck a pedestrian, Kathy L. Heaton, 71, from Springfield, OSHP said. Heaton was crossing the road from the west and was struck in the road.

Heaton was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Louis was not injured in the crash.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Springfield Twp. Fire/EMS Department assisted at the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP Springfield Post.