1 killed, 1 injured in Champaign County crash

A teenager was killed in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night in Champaign County that also injured a second person.
The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Jackson Scott, 18, of Quincy.
Crews responded to reports of a one-vehicle fatal crash around 11:37 p.m. on Ohio 235 near mile post 13.
Scott was driving a 2009 Ford Focus on Ohio 235 and swerved to avoid hitting an animal, lost control of his car, ran off the roadway and hit a tree, the patrol said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the vehicle was injured as a result of the crash and was flown to Miami Valley Hospital.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
