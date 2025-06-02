1 killed, 1 injured in Champaign County crash

Crews responded to reports of a one-vehicle fatal crash around 11:37 p.m. on Ohio 235 near mile post 13.

Scott was driving a 2009 Ford Focus on Ohio 235 and swerved to avoid hitting an animal, lost control of his car, ran off the roadway and hit a tree, the patrol said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was injured as a result of the crash and was flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.