1 dead after being hit by vehicle in Springfield parking lot

One person has died after they were hit by a vehicle in a Springfield parking lot Wednesday.
Springfield police said that the incident was reported in the 1100 block of Kenton Street, and it appeared that someone had backed over the victim.
We have reached out for more information and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Springfield schools leader: Area officials preparing, but lack details...
2
Springfield weekend events to get out of the cold, into fun
3
Springfield man indicted for murder of sister’s boyfriend
4
Springfield City Commission passes ICE resolution, asks agents to forgo...
5
Protected status ending for Springfield Haitians: What do you think...
About the Author