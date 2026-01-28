Springfield man indicted for murder of sister’s boyfriend

Hall’s sister called 911 following the shooting, telling a dispatcher that Hall shot her boyfriend after an argument.

Police were dispatched to the home in the 1000 block of Middle Street around 9:57 a.m. Jan. 21, and Hall exited the home in response to orders, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Clark County Municipal Court last week.

Forrest, who suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest, died at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

A detective spoke with Hall, who allegedly said he became upset after his sister’s dog was barking. He said he asked his sister and Forrest to take the dog outside and they told him they would “in a few minutes.”

“[Hall] states that after the two didn’t take the dog out, he and [Forrest] started to verbally argue. He opened the front door, asking him to step outside and fight,” the detective wrote in the affidavit.

Hall’s sister locked him out and he went around back to re-enter through the back door into the kitchen, where Forrest was. The two men physically fought and Hall’s sister broke them up after they fell to the floor, according to court records.

Hall allegedly told police he cleaned up in the bathroom before going upstairs because he knew Forrest had a gun in his dresser drawer, according to court records. He then got the gun and returned to the living room, where he and his sister struggled over the weapon.

Following a struggle, Hall jerked his arm back to free the gun before allegedly pulling the trigger, shooting Forrest in the chest. He allegedly said the gun fell out of his hand. His sister then called police.

Hall’s sister told a dispatcher about the shooting and said, “I think he’s dead.” She said the two men “started fighting” before her brother grabbed Forrest’s gun from her bedroom and shot him, likely in the stomach but she couldn’t tell due to the amount of blood.

There were “two babies” in the home at the time, the woman said.

Visitation for Forrest will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at Springfield Chapel, 823 S. Yellow Springs St. A funeral service will follow.