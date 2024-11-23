Breaking: 1 dead, 3 injured after Champaign County crash

1 dead, 3 injured after Champaign County crash

One person is dead and three more were injured after a crash in Champaign County Friday afternoon.

According to a release from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to the intersection of West U.S. Route 36 and South state Route 235 in Johnson Twp. at 4:05 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

On investigation, crews found that Angelberto Able Cano Valencia, 38, of Leesburg, was driving a white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and had stopped for a red light in the northbound lane of Route 235.

The sheriff’s office said that a tan 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Thomas Moody, 53, of Urbana, was driving northbound on Route 235 when he failed to stop and crashed into the back of the pickup truck.

Pamela Moody, 74, who was a passenger in the Equinox, was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, the sheriff’s office said.

Valencia, along with Moody and one passenger from the back seat of the Equinox were taken to Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

