1 dead, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clark County

A 2012 Kia Forte, driven by Daelyn Jamison, 18, of Trotwood, a 2018 Nissan Rogue, driven by Jean Babylor, 39, of Indianapolis, Ind., and a 2014 Ford Fusion, driven by David Schaller, 58, of Springfield, were all traveling east on I-70.

The Kia and Ford were traveling in the right line and the Nissan was traveling in the center lane, when the Kia made a lane change from the right lane across all lanes to the left lane, and failed to maintain control of the vehicle, OSHP said.

After losing control, the Kia traveled back to the right and struck the Nissan in the center lane. The Nissan then traveled to the right and struck the Ford in the right lane.

Both the Ford and Nissan then continued off the right side of the road and struck trees.

Babylor, the driver of the Nissan, succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene, OSHP said. Babylor’s passenger, Marie Mervil, 32, of Springfield, was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center with serious, life-threatening injuries, and later taken by air ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital.

Schaller, the driver of the Ford, was treated on scene for minor injuries. Jamison, the driver of the Kia, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield OSHP Post, which was helped on scene by Harmony Twp. Fire Department and EMS, the Clark County Coroner’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation and Dan’s Towing & Recovery.