1 dead, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Clark County

The preliminary investigation shows a 2008 Honda Accord, driven by Marcia Owens, 70, of Springfield, was traveling east on the ramp from State Rout 4 north to I-70 east when she failed to maintain reasonable control and struck a 2024 Kenworth T680, driven by Jorge Lopez Barcelo, 44, of Mexico. The Honda then continued off the road and struck a bridge parapet, according to Cook.

Owens was taken to Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center by Bethel Twp. and later sustained fatal injuries. Her front seat passenger, Dirk Owens, 71, of Springfield, was taken by Huber Heights to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

Lopez Barcelo and the passenger, Ramon Arce Barcelo were not injured.

Bethel Twp. Fire Department, Huber Heights Fire Department and Buckeye Towing and Recovery helped at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP.