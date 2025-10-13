1 child dead after accident involving farm equipment

“The child was not involved in operation of any equipment or doing any work, but was accompanying a parent while the parent did the work,” Lt. Kristopher Shultz for the sheriff’s office said. “The child was struck by the vehicle portion of the apparatus and was brought to the Pleasant Twp. Fire Station for assistance.”

Pleasant Twp. EMS personnel and crews from Harmony Twp. Fire and Moorefield Twp. Fire gave medical care to the child, and transported the child to Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, where the child died from injuries received, Shultz said.

“The sheriff’s office and the State Highway Patrol are investigating the incident to establish a timeline and the exact nature of what took place,“ he added. ”It is being investigated as a motor vehicle accident, but since it took place on the private property of a bean field, the sheriff’s office is the primary agency responsible for investigation, with the Highway Patrol, as the motor vehicle experts, assisting with all aspects of the investigation.”

The identity of the child has yet to be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.