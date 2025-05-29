0.5K race to benefit literacy in Clark County features free local samples, beer

Breaking: Huge Reserve at Honey Creek housing development opens to New Carlisle buyers

Not a fan of the strenuous 5K or 10K races around town, but still want to get involved in something?

The Clark County Literacy Center is hosting a benefit “un-run” of just 0.5 kilometers (less than a half-mile) with food, drink and special features June 6 in downtown Springfield.

The inaugural Un-Run for Literacy 0.5K will be held from 4-6 p.m. June 6, with proceeds benefiting literacy efforts in the area. Tickets are $25 each and available before the event, with limited walk-up slots available.

Participants will start at the corner of Jefferson and South Center streets next to the Clark County Library’s parking lot. They will check in and receive a runner’s bib, then head north up Center Street at their assigned start time.

Participants can run or walk, Sarah Webb with the Literacy Center said. There will nine 15-minute waves, with ticket holders making up 25 participants and room for five additional people.

Five rest stops with food and drink samples will be set up, and the first stop will be a short stretch with Sunflower Yoga to get participants limber, Webb said. Other sponsors are Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, Kerry’s Cafe, Machete Taqueria, Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company and Briella’s Hot Dogs.

Samples will be limited to ticket holders.

Once participants finish, they will receive a free beer (for participants 21 and older) and a medal that doubles as a bottle opener.

Dogs and children are allowed to attend.

The literacy center recently moved to a new space within The Metropolis at 102 W. High St. downtown. It serves people who “struggle with functional literacy,” teaches children to read, has a basic adult literacy program and conversational English classes.

“Literacy is so foundational to your quality of life, and the work that the literacy center does is vital to the health of our community,” Webb said.

June 6 is First Friday and there will be another rendition of the Come Together Beatles tribute concert at the City Hall Plaza at 7 p.m. The live music festival is free for general admission and will feature music from all eras of The Beatles.

Webb said the 0.5K is “a great way to kick off your first Friday before you head to the Beatles concert.”

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.