WPAFB: Gate 26A, state Route 235 reopen; truck triggers explosives sensors

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Gate 26A. CONTRIBUTED
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Gate 26A. CONTRIBUTED

Military News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Updated 15 minutes ago

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Gate 26A and state Route 235 were temporarily closed Friday after a semitruck triggered explosive monitoring sensors.

The sensors were triggered at about 4:30 p.m. at the commercial delivery Gate 26A in Area A, according to a release from the base.

A 1,500-foot area was cordoned off, with Gate 26A and state Route 235 between Pierce and Sandhill roads closed as a precautionary measure while first responders investigated, the release stated.

The Explosives Ordnance Detachment team at Wright-Patt inspected the truck, but no threats were found.

Gate 26A and state Route 235 reopened around 5:30 p.m.

