Ohio Air National Guard general nominated for second star

Johnson is the Ohio Air National Guard chief of staff. He helps lead more than 5,100 airmen in the guard’s four wings and four geographically separated units.

Johnson first enlisted in the Guard in 1986 as a jet engine mechanic on the A-7D. He graduated from Ohio State University in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in aviation management.

Johnson earned his commission in 1994 through the Academy of Military Science earning “distinguished graduate.” Following his commission, he attended undergraduate pilot training at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas.

He has commanded at the squadron, group, and wing level, including the Guard’s 121st Air Refueling Wing in Columbus.

Prior to assuming his current post, he served as the deputy director J3, Joint Force headquarters, Columbus.

He is a command pilot with more than 5,100 hours of military flight time, having flown (among other airplanes) the T-41, T-37, T-1A, KC-135R/T, C-130 H1/2 and C-17A.