Springfield native oversees Navy submarine commissioning, relinquishes command

Beach is a 2002 graduate of Wright State University who took command of Rickover in August 2021 before the submarine was officially commissioned last October.

“It’s an honor for any submariner to serve as commanding officer,” Beach said, according to a U.S. Navy account of the change of command. “But to take this boat and crew from a pre-commissioning unit, to commissioning, and out to sea — defending our nation’s interests — has been the highlight of my career.”

The USS (United States Ship) Hyman G. Rickover is a Virginia-class attack submarine.

The Virginia-class is a class of nuclear-powered fast attack submarines designed for open-ocean and littoral missions, or missions near the shore. They are replacing older Los Angeles-class submarines, 29 of which the Navy has already decommissioned.

Capt. Jason Grizzle, commander of Submarine Squadron 4, praised Beach and crew, saying: “Matt transformed his crew from a pre-commissioning unit to a frontline submarine, directly supporting fleet operations shortly after the commissioning of Hyman G. Rickover.”

“Rickover’s name will forever be honored throughout the service of this warship, and Commander Beach’s endeavors will forever be etched along with the history of this submarine,” Grizzle said.

Beach praised the crew for getting Rickover operational, stating he is “forever blessed to have gotten to know each and every one of you, and I only see future success for this crew.”

Beach will remain in Groton to serve as deputy for training at his squadron. His previous submarine tours include USS Philadelphia, USS Oklahoma City and USS Hawaii.

Beach studied biomedical engineering at Wright State. He attended Navy Officer Candidate School in Pensacola Fla. in the summer of 2002, then attended Nuclear Power School in Charleston S.C.

A commander is an O-5 in the Navy, equivalent in rank to a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force.

A message seeking comment was sent to the Navy.