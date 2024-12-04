NEW DETAILS: Former Wright-Patt commander to stand trial for sex and fraternization charges

Meeker was removed from command at Wright-Patterson nearly a year ago by Lt. Gen. Donna D. Shipton, commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, also at Wright-Patterson. At the time, the reason given for the change was boilerplate military language expressing a loss of confidence in Meeker’s ability to lead.

On Wednesday, the Air Force Materiel Command (also based at Wright-Patterson) said that since there is potential for Shipton to be a material witness in the case, she transferred the case to another convening authority, Maj. Gen. Charles D. Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

Following an investigation, Meeker was charged on Oct. 25, 2024 with three violations of Articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, AFMC said.

The referred charges include one charge and one specification under Article 90, willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer; and one charge and two specifications under Article 134, extramarital sexual conduct and fraternization.

Meeker waived his Article 32 preliminary hearing and charges were referred to a general court-martial by Bolton, AFMC said.

