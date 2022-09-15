Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is set to welcome more than 11,000 runners, spectators and vendors during Air Force Marathon weekend today through Saturday.
Here is a schedule of events for the Air Force Marathon:
Today
Health & Fitness Expo, race bib pickup
3 to 7 p.m.
Wright State University’s Nutter Center
Free and open to the public
Friday
Breakfast of Champions
8 to 10 a.m.
Holiday Inn Dayton-Fairborn
Health & Fitness Expo, race bib pickup
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Free and open to the public
Mobility Clinic
1 to 3 p.m. at Expo. Registration required.
Gourmet Pasta Dinner
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
Tailwind Trot 1K Kids Run
6 p.m.
Wright State University’s Setzer Pavilion (behind Nutter Center)
5K hosted by Wright State University
Opening ceremony, 6:15 p.m.
Race start, 6:30 p.m.
Overall awards presentation, 7:15 p.m.
Wright State University’s Setzer Pavilion (behind Nutter Center)
SATURDAY
All races start at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
There will be no bib pickup on race day
Runner entry gates open at 4 a.m.
No runner drop-off at the museum
All three parking gates will be entry only until 7:30 a.m.
Food and beer will be available for purchase
10K, 3-person relay, wheelchair race, half and full marathon
10K opening ceremony, 6:20 a.m.
10K race start, 6:30 a.m.
Finish Line Festival, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Spectators welcome.
Half and full marathon opening ceremony, 7:15 a.m.
Wheeled race start, 7:25 a.m.
Half and full start, 7:30 a.m.
3-person relay start, 7:30 a.m. on marathon course with two relay exchanges
10K awards presentation, 9 a.m.
Half-marathon awards presentation, 10 a.m.
Full marathon awards presentation, 11 a.m.
“After Party at The Greene” in Beavercreek
5 to 9 p.m.
Free and open to the public
Event to feature parachute team, 2023 aircraft reveal, Air Force Band of Flight