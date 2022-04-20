Ohio National Guard provides armored vehicles for Ukraine

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday afternoon that the Ohio Army National Guard will give an undisclosed number of M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers to Ukraine following a request from the U.S. Department of Defense to support the war-torn country.

“As we continue to learn about Russian war crimes in Ukraine, those of us in Ohio stand ready to help the Ukrainian people in any way possible,” DeWine stated. “Ohio has a strong Ukrainian community, and we stand behind them and their families overseas.”