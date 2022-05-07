Ohio law enforcement donates almost 2K pieces of protective gear to Ukraine

Gov. DeWine asked law enforcement across the state for the equipment in March, with the collection coordinated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In the announcement, the governor said, “I am so very appreciative to all of the law enforcement agencies that took the time to gather their unneeded equipment and donate it to our friends in Ukraine who are fighting for their lives. I also commend the Fund to Aid Ukraine and their partners who have been working to ensure that these donations will go directly to Ukrainian civilians who are bravely standing up to Russia to defend their country and protect their families.”