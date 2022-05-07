springfield-news-sun logo
X

Ohio law enforcement donates almost 2K pieces of protective gear to Ukraine

Members of the Union County Sheriff's Office delivered a donation of unneeded body armor, including vests, plates and riot helmets for Ukraine to Ohio State Highway Patrol. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Members of the Union County Sheriff's Office delivered a donation of unneeded body armor, including vests, plates and riot helmets for Ukraine to Ohio State Highway Patrol. CONTRIBUTED

Military News
By
18 minutes ago

Almost 2,000 pieces of personal protective equipment donated by Ohio law enforcement will soon be sent to Ukraine, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced today.

The equipment, delivered to an undisclosed Cleveland-area location, includes 1,996 pieces of surplus or expired body armor, vest carriers and helmets from over two dozen agencies, according to the announcement.

Donations are scheduled to be transported to Ukraine “in the coming days,” the announcement said.

Gov. DeWine asked law enforcement across the state for the equipment in March, with the collection coordinated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ohio collecting law enforcement protective gear for Ukraine

In the announcement, the governor said, “I am so very appreciative to all of the law enforcement agencies that took the time to gather their unneeded equipment and donate it to our friends in Ukraine who are fighting for their lives. I also commend the Fund to Aid Ukraine and their partners who have been working to ensure that these donations will go directly to Ukrainian civilians who are bravely standing up to Russia to defend their country and protect their families.”

The Fund to Aid Ukraine is a Parma-based non-profit affiliated with the United Ukrainian Organizations of Ohio.

Among other local and state agencies across Ohio, the announcement said the Troy Police Department took part in the donation drive.

In Other News
1
Ohio launches ‘one-stop shop’ resource page for military members...
2
Court-martial of ex-AFRL commander now in hands of judge
3
Maj. Gen. Cooley’s defense rests without calling any witnesses in...
4
Ohio National Guard provides armored vehicles for Ukraine
5
Gen. Cooley’s ‘attack on me was like an F5 tornado,’ sister-in-law...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top