Historic court-martial of former AFRL commander set to start Monday at WPAFB

After reviewing that judge’s assessment, Gen. Arnold Bunch, commander of Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC), decided last April that the case will proceed to court-martial.

“After a comprehensive review of all of the evidence from the investigation and the Article 32 preliminary hearing, I’ve informed Maj. Gen. Cooley of my decision to move his case to general court-martial,” Bunch said last year. “I can assure you this was not a decision made lightly, but I believe it was the right decision.”

Both AFRL and AFMC are headquartered at Wright-Patterson.

Since his removal from command, Cooley has served as special assistant to Bunch, with duties focused on advancing the command’s digital campaign, the Air Force has said.

Don Christensen, a former chief prosecutor for the Air Force and the president of the group Protect Our Defenders, told the Dayton Daily News in 2020 that if the Cooley case went to court-martial, he will be the first general officer in Air Force history to face such a proceeding.

“An Air Force general has never been court-martialed,” Christensen said at the time. “It’s a big deal that they’re doing this.”

“What it tells me is that the investigation has shown that the evidence is really strong, that he committed this offense,” he added.