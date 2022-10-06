Colonel stationed at Wright-Patterson dies in West Virginia

“Team Wright-Patt lost a great leader this week,” said Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and Installation commander. “John was a highly skilled professional who loved his Airmen. The collective heart of team Wright-Patt goes out to his wife Maggie and their children during this difficult time.”

News reports from West Virginia indicated the accident happened at a class-four rapid called “stairsteps” at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.