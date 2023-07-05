X

Yellow Springs 15-year-old dies after being hit by car

A teenager has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Greene County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In a release, OSHP said that initial investigation found Isla E. Powers, 15, of Yellow Springs, was riding a bicycle west on the bike path near Ellis Park in Miami Township, Greene County at around 5:10 p.m.

The highway patrol said that Powers entered the bike path crosswalk across Polecat Road, but “failed to yield” to oncoming traffic.

A northbound 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier, driven by a 91-year-old woman, crashed into the teenager.

Powers died at the scene, OSHP said, while the 91-year-old sustained minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, the highway patrol said.

Troopers were joined on scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Yellow Springs Police Department, Miami Township Fire-Rescue, Greene County Coroner’s Office and Sandy’s Towing, according to the release.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

