Wright State to graduate nearly 1,200 during fall commencement

Nearly 1,200 students are expected to graduate during Wright State University’s fall commencement ceremonies in the Wright State Nutter Center this weekend.
Commencement will feature a shot congratulatory video from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
Wright State will hold two fall commencement ceremonies: Graduate school at 7 p.m. Friday and undergraduate at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Tickets are required to attend the ceremonies, and masks and physical distancing will be observed.
The commencement ceremonies can be watched online at wright.edu/streaming and on the university’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The summer and fall classes of 2021 include graduates with 749 bachelor’s degrees, 360 master’s degrees, 53 doctoral degrees and 19 associate’s degrees.
The classes feature 89 international students from 23 different countries. India boasts the largest number of international graduates, with 40.
The four youngest graduating students are 19, earning an associate’s degrees in business and administration and bachelor’s degrees in management, psychology and sports science. The two oldest graduates are 65, earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in organizational studies.
Graduates by college:
- College of Engineering and Computer Science: 198
- College of Health, Education and Human Services: 276
- College of Liberal Arts: 170
- College of Science and Mathematics: 193
- Raj Soin College of Business: 280
- Lake Campus: 40
- Boonshoft School of Medicine: 20 (master’s degree only)