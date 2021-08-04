Wright-Patterson readies for next stage in COVID battle

The Department of Defense has protocols for public health emergencies, known as health protection conditions. Commanders review and update these conditions — sometimes called HPCONs ― based on risk levels within a local community

Masks and face coverings were made mandatory indoors across the DoD late last month. Service members, federal employees and contractors, regardless of vaccination status, are expected to wear a mask while indoors on installations or other DOD- controlled facilities, the base and other installations said July 29.

Masks are not required in outdoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, for individuals who can safely maintain physical distancing. People actively working out in a gym setting, are also not required to wear a mask.

The updated DOD guidance is based on the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention community transmission classification for surrounding areas. As of late July, three of four counties surrounding the base — Miami, Greene and Montgomery — were considered “significant” in COVID transmission. Clark County was considered “moderate.”