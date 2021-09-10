WPAFB on lockdown; security forces sweep NASIC building for possible active shooter

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was placed on lockdown Thursday night amid reports of a possible active shooter.
Emergency responders at 9:25 p.m. responded to a report of an active shooter in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Area A at the base.
Security forces are currently sweeping the building at the base, which is on lockdown, according to a release from Stacey Geiger, chief of engagements, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs.
Neighbors surrounding WPAFB heard the command center announcement on the “big voice” loudspeaker announce an active shooter and lockdown.
An alert sent to all base employees confirmed the lockdown. The loudspeaker confirmed the announcement again at 9:42 p.m.
Residents nearby at 10:10 p.m. reported hearing from the loudspeaker: “Take cover until all clear is heard.”
NASIC, based at Wright-Patterson, is the Department of Defense’s primary source for foreign air and space threat analysis, according to the U.S. Air Force website. The center is a field operating agency that reports to the Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Cyber Effects Operations.