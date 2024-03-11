Wright-Patt to test emergency system today, Wednesday

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will test its emergency management notification system today and Wednesday.
The “Giant Voice” will be tested throughout the day. Communities around the base should not be alarmed by the alerts and warnings and are asked to not contact police or emergency services.
The tests allow WPAFB to ensure the safety of base personnel in case of an emergency.
Anyone with questions can call the 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs at 937-522-3252.
