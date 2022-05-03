BreakingNews
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Real-time updates on local races and issues
DeWine wins governor primary, AP calls

Ohio Voted stickers. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
Mike DeWine has won the Republican primary to remain governor of Ohio, the Associated Press announced less than an hour after polls closed.

Just before 8:30 p.m. DeWine led the four-way race with 56% of the vote.

At the same point former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley leads her Democratic rival John Cranley with 68% of the vote.

