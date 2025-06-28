‘We can authentically show up without being afraid.’ Annual Pride event held in Yellow Springs

Festivities began at 11 a.m. with a parade that started at Mills Lawn Elementary, proceeded down W. Limestone St., up Dayton St. and then back down Short St. before ending back at Mills Lawn Elementary. The festival also included a vendor market, food and a number of activities for guests.

Pride events, held in June, commemorate the beginning of the modern Gay Rights Movement at the Stonewall uprising of 1969. Festival attendees said they were concerned that these rights are under attack today and were thankful for events such as Pride.

“We can authentically show up without being afraid, as it is common to have some level of fear in every day activities,” said Sawyer Federinko.

On Friday, Senate Bill 1 went into effect. The law, passed in April, bans DEI initiatives at Ohio public colleges. The same day, the Wright State Board of Trustees made policy changes to ensure compliance with the law, including the discontinuation of its LGBTQA Center.

“Things are very isolating right now,” said DeVivo. “It is empowering to occupy space in our communities. In particular, safe spaces are important right now and this is where that happens.”

The mission of Yellow Springs Pride, Inc., the organization that plans and produces Yellow Springs Pride, is to “offer a comprehensive, community-based service organization to the LGBTQ+ population of Yellow Springs as well as the surrounding areas by providing event spaces, activities, and resources that encourage advocacy, education, and entertainment and to increase visibility, inclusion and connection for the LGBTQ+ community.”

“It’s cool to see the allies show up this year!” said Federinko. “It’s not just showing up for protests, it’s being there for the joy, too. Joy sustains us.”