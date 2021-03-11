Showers, thunderstorms arrive late afternoon, evening

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to end by 11 p.m., followed by a showers overnight, which will see lows around 42 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts between one-quarter and a one-half inch are possible.

Friday starts a cooling trend. It will be mostly sunny with a high near 59 degrees. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33 degrees.