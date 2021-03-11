Showers, thunderstorms arrive late afternoon, evening

Showers with embedded thunderstorms will arrive late this afternoon and into the evening, with strong winds possible, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Otherwise, it will be cloudy with the high for the day near 67 degrees. New rainfall amounts are between one-tenth and one-quarter inch but with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms, the NWS said.
Latest radar mosaic shows a temporary lull in precipitation.— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 11, 2021
Showers with embedded thunderstorms to redevelop late this afternoon into this evening. A few of the storms could contain strong winds -- mainly over Eastern Indiana, Southwest Ohio and Northern KY early this evening. pic.twitter.com/zREC6ycKQX
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to end by 11 p.m., followed by a showers overnight, which will see lows around 42 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts between one-quarter and a one-half inch are possible.
Friday starts a cooling trend. It will be mostly sunny with a high near 59 degrees. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33 degrees.
It will be partly sunny Saturday with a high near 54 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 36 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 52 degrees and an overnight low around 33 degrees.
Rain is expected to return Monday, mostly after 1 p.m. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 47 degrees. Rain remains likely Monday night, which will see a slight temperature drop overnight to around 40 degrees.
