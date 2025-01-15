VP-elect JD Vance jokes about skipping Inauguration Day to watch Ohio State-Notre Dame game

Vice president-elect JD Vance will have a lot more power when he is sworn in on Monday, Jan. 20 during the inauguration, but one power he won’t have his changing the time and date for the College Football National Championship Game.
Vance, a graduate of Ohio State University and a Middletown High School, joked last week in social media that the date and time of the game be changed and kidded he was skipping the inauguration in order to watch the Buckeyes play Notre Dame.
Hopefully everyone is cool with me skipping the inauguration so I can go to the national title game— JD Vance (@JDVance) January 11, 2025
The Vice President-elect clarified Sunday during his appearance on Fox News that he was kidding and will not miss his inauguration on Monday.
“I really wish they could move the game until Tuesday,” Vance told Fox News. “If you’re watching this show and you have the power, I’d really like to watch the Buckeyes, and I don’t want to be at the inaugural ball staring at my phone because we’re watching Ohio State versus Notre Dame. So, let’s move that game. But if not, I’ll be rooting for the Buckeyes in spirit.”
Vance will take the oath of office before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in on Monday, Jan. 20, hours before Ohio State faces the Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff final in Atlanta.
Vance and Trump will be sworn in after noon on Monday. A parade, featuring the Middletown High School band and cheerleaders, will follow with several inauguration balls.
