VP-elect JD Vance jokes about skipping Inauguration Day to watch Ohio State-Notre Dame game

Hopefully everyone is cool with me skipping the inauguration so I can go to the national title game — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 11, 2025

The Vice President-elect clarified Sunday during his appearance on Fox News that he was kidding and will not miss his inauguration on Monday.

“I really wish they could move the game until Tuesday,” Vance told Fox News. “If you’re watching this show and you have the power, I’d really like to watch the Buckeyes, and I don’t want to be at the inaugural ball staring at my phone because we’re watching Ohio State versus Notre Dame. So, let’s move that game. But if not, I’ll be rooting for the Buckeyes in spirit.”

Vance will take the oath of office before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in on Monday, Jan. 20, hours before Ohio State faces the Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff final in Atlanta.

Vance and Trump will be sworn in after noon on Monday. A parade, featuring the Middletown High School band and cheerleaders, will follow with several inauguration balls.