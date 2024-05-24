U.S. Air Force Band’s Singing Sergeants to perform in Dayton and Cincinnati

The concert is free and the public is invited. Tickets are required and may be sought online at music.af.mil/Bands/The-United-States-Air-Force-Band/Events.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is located at 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton.

The other Ohio performance by the Singing Sergeants is the day prior — at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 at Christ Church Cathedral on East 4th Street in Cincinnati. The rest of the tour is in various Michigan cities.

The Cincinnati performance is also free but requires advance tickets.

“The Singing Sergeants greatly enjoy bringing choral music to communities across the country, and we look forward to connecting and sharing with live audiences in June,” said Senior Master Sgt. Taylor Armstrong, music director. “I am honored to stand in front of this talented ensemble of vocalists who represent the very best of the United States Air Force.”

The group is stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., It is on social media at facebook.com/USAFBand and Instagram @usafband and YouTube @TheUSAFBand.