springfield-news-sun logo
X

UD to start fall semester next week with record enrollment, diversity

The fall semester begins Aug. 23, 2021, at the University of Dayton. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Caption
The fall semester begins Aug. 23, 2021, at the University of Dayton. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
20 minutes ago

The University of Dayton will begin its fall semester next week with record overall enrollment and its most diverse student body ever.

Nearly 8,700 undergraduate students start classes Aug. 23, including approximately 2,150 freshmen.

ExploreFor Dayton Flyers football team, ‘it’s good to be back’

Of UD’s incoming first-year students, nearly 10% will be the first in their family to attend college and nearly 19% are from historically underrepresented racial or ethnic groups, according to the university.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome students back to campus, and especially proud the university’s efforts to enroll and support students from all backgrounds are making campus a more diverse and inclusive community,” said Jason Reinoehl, vice president for strategic enrollment management. “The incoming class further builds on our success of improving access and affordability by being completely transparent about our price and creating many new programs and offices to support military-affiliated students, lower income and transfer students.”

The university will celebrate new students and faculty at convocation Aug. 21.

In Other News
1
Labor Secretary: Job training, child care would be ‘transformative’
2
How to save, store, and replace your COVID-19 vaccine confirmation
3
Yellow Springs Street Fair canceled
4
Kettering Health limits visitors to prevent further spread of COVID
5
Ohio reports fewer than 2,000 COVID cases for second day in a row
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top