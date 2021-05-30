Two Springfield HS students receive thousands of dollars in Rotary scholarships

As his high school’s student council president and National Honor Society president and an involved member in his community, Edwards wanted to surround himself with colleagues exhibiting his passion and drive for learning.

“I was really looking at things I can do to help me afford my future and the rotary scholarship was the perfect opportunity,” Edwards said. “Financially, it helps it become more of a realistic option for me to pursue a four-year career at Columbia. That money helps me pay for a fantastic education that’s both well rounded and one that’s really going to prepare me for anything that life can throw at me after I graduate.”

Edwards also values the trust the Rotary club instilled in him to make a difference with his future.

As a student who has been taking a full course of college classes between Clark State University and Wright State University since his junior year of high school, Asebrook is ambitiously approaching the next step in his education.

“It [the scholarship] means everything to me. It shows that generations older than me believed in me to be able to go and change the world to make it a better place for generations after me,” Asebrook said. “I’m really humbled by that. There’s a difference between hearing that people believe in you and actually seeing the fruit of your labor come to fruition.”

Asebrook, the second Springfield High School scholarship recipient, will attend Miami University in the fall to study robotics and computer engineering.

This year, the Springfield Rotary will award over $16,000 in new and continuing scholarships to Clark County students to help further their education after high school.