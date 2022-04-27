Turn in old medication Saturday during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Get rid of unused or expired medication safely during the Drug Enforcement Administration’s 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The event is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Disposing of unneeded medications can help prevent drugs from being misused,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration. “Overdose deaths continue to hit tragic record highs. I encourage everyone to dispose of unneeded prescription medications now.”
The biannual event offers free and anonymous disposal of medications at more 4,000 drop-off locations throughout the country. There are dozens of drop-off locations in the Dayton area, with multiple local law enforcement agencies participating.
“The Dayton Police Department looks forward to participating in the DEA Take Back Day event,” said Lt. Matt Beavers, of the Dayton Police Narcotics Bureau. “It gives us the opportunity to partner with the community to get rid of unused prescription drugs before they fall into the wrong hands and cause harm to an individual or family.”
Drug overdose deaths were up 16% in the last year, claiming more than 290 lives every day, according to a report by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, according to the DEA press release.
“Working in close partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 15 million pounds of medication from circulation since its inception. In October of 2021, we collected nearly 23,000 pounds of unwanted prescription medication in Michigan,” DEA Cincinnati Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jason Schumacher said.
Year-round containers are available at more than 13,000 pharmacies, hospitals, businesses and other places nationwide, the release said.