Troopers to focus on I-70 for speed, seat belt, OVI enforcement

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will join forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project to enforce speed, seat belt and impaired driving on Interstate 70.
The high-visibility enforcement campaign will run from 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
Last year during the same initiative, the patrol cited 297 drivers for speed-related violations and 21 for seat belt infractions. Troopers also charged five with OVI, according to the patrol.
