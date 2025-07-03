Missing: Urbana man drove away from home Tuesday, didn’t come back

Law enforcement said that Wise has health issues that make them concerned for his safety.

He is a Black man, is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a 2PAC t-shirt.

The vehicle involved is a white 2004 Ford Ranger with Ohio license plate number KLK6921 like the one pictured below.

Anyone who sees Wise or the vehicle is asked to call 911.